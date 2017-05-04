Jewish Federation wins 3 Hermes awards

The Jewish Federation of Delaware has received three awards recognizing creativity and marketing excellence from the 11th Annual Hermes Creative Awards competition, honoring the messengers and creators of traditional and emerging media (HermesAwards.com).

Federation received three awards in the following categories;

Platinum Award in the Annual Report Category for its 2015-2016 Report to the Community Gold Award in the Newsletter Category for its monthly publication, the Jewish VOICE Honorable Mention in the Outdoor Category for its We Are Stronger TOGETHER campaign

Hermes Creative Awards is an international competition for creative professionals involved in the concept, writing and design of traditional and emerging media. Hermes Creative Awards recognizes outstanding work in the industry while promoting the philanthropic nature of marketing and communication professionals.

Hermes Creative Awards is administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (amcpros.com). AMCP oversees awards and recognition programs, provides judges and rewards outstanding achievement and service to the profession.

“With approximately 6,000 entries in this year’s competition, landing three awards among such a highly competitive playing field is a true testament to the dedication of our staff and lay leadership as well as our commitment to excellence,” stated Seth J. Katzen, Chief Executive Officer of the Jewish Federation of Delaware.