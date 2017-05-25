Helicopter crash claims life of pilot

Video from First State Update

Delaware State Police and aviation officials are investigating a fatal helicopter crash.

The investigation determined that the crash occurred at 11:55 a.m. Thursday.

A 2006 Airbus EC-135P2 helicopter, which was being piloted by Michael R. Murphy, 37, of Franklinville, NJ, crashed into a drainage ditch located in the rear of the United States Post Office at 147 Quigley Boulevard.

Upon impact, the helicopter, which is owned by Penn Star, the air transportation service for the University of Pennsylvania Health System, became engulfed in flames.

Firefighters from the Goodwill Volunteer Fire Company and neighboring volunteer fire companies arrived at the scene and were able to extinguish the flames.

Murphy, who was employed by Metro Aviation, was the sole occupant of the helicopter. He was declared dead at the scene.

His body was turned over to the Delaware Division of Forensic Sciences where an autopsy will be performed. There were no other injuries. Damage to a shed andseveral parked vehicles on the property, occurred due to flying debris and flames.

It was learned that Michael Murphy had flown from the Atlantic City Airport and was conducting “approach training” in the area of the New Castle County Airport.

The Delaware State Police, The National Transportation Safety Board, and the Federal Aviation Administration are conducting the investigation.