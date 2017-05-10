Grants awarded to 5 schools serving low income students

The Delaware Department of Education has awarded five new 21st Century Community Learning Center (CCLC) program grants under the federal Every Student Succeeds Act.

The 21st CCLC programs are designed to provide students with academic enrichment activities to improve the academic success of students from Title I schools. Schools are designated as Title I based on high percentage of students who come from low-income families.

The 21st CCLC programs are partnerships between a school (or schools) and community partner(s). Partnerships may design programs that support elementary, middle and/or high school students. Grant recipients must serve students who attend schools that are eligible as Title I schoolwide programs. Subgrantees must offer opportunities for families to actively and meaningfully engage in their children’s education.

Funding for 21st CCLCs is awarded through a competitive process. Applicants propose a program and budget based on the activities designed to meet the needs of their students. These programs are renewable for up to five years.

The new programs awarded this year are described below:

21stCentury Community Learning at Friere Charter School Wilmingtonwill provide an afterschool and summer program for studentsingrades 8 to 12 in partnership with the Delaware Center for the Contemporary Arts. The academic,health and leadership program will provide academic tutoring and literacy, opportunities to study entrepreneurship and learn leadership skills, and provide opportunities to recover credits for students who are behind their peers or in danger of losing credits due to low achievement or low school attendance. ($300,000)

Chess, Health, Arts, Math, and Parent Enrichment (CHAMP) Program atThomas Edison Charter School in Wilmingtonwill serve students from grades 6 to 8 with an academic enrichment portion led by Edison teachers. CHAMP volunteers will provide one-on-one mentors and tutors to students. The CHAMP Program will offer participants a wide range of extra-curricular activities through partnerships with the City of Wilmington and the Parent Information Center of Delaware. Students will participate in chess, health and nutrition classes, performing arts, and workshops with parents focusing on technology, financial literacy, and educational advocacy. ($240,000)

Great Oaks Summer Gladiators” at the Great Oaks Charter School Wilmingtonprovides summer programming where students will have access to exceptional academic, sports, arts, and leadership opportunities. The mission is to engage existing community-based assets collaboratively and optimally so high needs middle school youth are better served. The choices available to students will be expanded using engaging academic experiences that will improve student investment in academic and developmental growth throughout the school year. ($50,000)

Kuumba Academy Afterschool and Summer Program at Kuumba Academyin Wilmington, in partnership with Christina Cultural Arts Center, will provide a multi-faceted youth arts and academic program that will include dance, creative writing, poetry, vocal arts, and drama as well as an opportunity for students to express themselves creatively in student exhibitions and student performances. An intensive summer enrichment program will prevent summer learning loss and accelerate academic proficiency, with a specific focus on problem-solving, chess, and enriching field trips to local landmarks such as the Philadelphia Zoo, Clementon Park, and a Blue Rocks game. ($300,000)