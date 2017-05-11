Dogfish Head Brewings and Eats to open on May 19

Dogfish Head Craft Brewery will open the newDogfish Head Brewings & Eatson Friday, May 19.

Located next door to the original brewpub, the 6,300 square foot space hasan interior design style featuring artwork celebrating the connection of three American art forms: punk rock, hip hop and craft brewing.

Wallswith warm wood tonesand cozy barrel booths with oversized fishbowl glass windows allow for natural light to illuminate the space.

Full-length windows and a metal staircase lead to a mezzanine dining area overlooking the main room and stage. The new pub floor plan has seating for 180 guests. Designed byDIGSAU Architects the new pub will share a similar look and feel with the brewery in Milton.

The menu at Brewings & Eats highlights original pub fare such asCrab Corn Chowderloaded with Maryland crabmeat and bacon,Seafood Tacosmade with local seasonal seafood,Fish and Chipscoated with Namaste beer batter,House Baked Pretzel Bitesserved with Palo Santo Marron mustard and 90 Minute IPA white cheddar ale sauce, and theIndulgence Burger with 90 Minute IPA white cheddar ale sauce, Burton Baton bacon jam and a buttermilk fried onion ring.

The Dogfish Head culinary team will also introduce new items likeBuffalo Chicken Mac & Cheeseand Rotisserie Chickenserved with off-centered sides,Wood-Grilled Grilled Cheese Sandwichstuffed with cheddar, gouda and provolone cheeses served with Palo Santo Marron onion jam paired with crispy hand-cut fries,and wood oven pizzascrafted with house-made dough.

A large, horseshoe style, walnut-topbar, with a tap tower constructed from repurposed metal from the Milton brewery, provides views of the raised stage.

The draft tower features twenty-four taps pouring fan-favorite Dogfish Head beers like 90 Minute IPA, SeaQuench Ale, 60 Minute IPA and Flesh & Blood IPA.

Guests will also enjoy Brewpub Exclusives, cask-conditioned beers and a highly focused and deliberate cocktail program spotlighting scratch-made spirits fromDogfish Head Distilling Co.

An adjacent pizza counter bar offers close-up views of chefs baking pies in a custom stone hearth oven. Nearby, a lofty 8½ foot diamond-design, wood storage tower provides a home for wood planks used to fire the open-flame pizza oven and in a custom stone hearth oven.

The original Brewings & Eats will remain open all summer for visitors to purchase Dogfish Head merchandise and to fill crowlers and growlers to-go.