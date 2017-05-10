Capriotti’s to enter the Minneapolis market

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shopsigned a franchise agreement that will bring three locations to the Minneapolis area over the next three years, with the first restaurant set to open later this year in Edina.

The locations will be owned and operated by local entrepreneur Jeff Kegel, who has worked in the food industry for the past 12 years and comes from a family restaurant background.

Kegel heard aboutCapriotti’s for years and said once he tasted the food, he immediately wanted to bring the concept to Minneapolis.

“Capriotti’s is a completely unique offering for this area. The fresh, quality, craveable sandwiches make the menu stand out and my business partners and I believe Capriotti’s will thrive in the Minneapolis area,” said Kegel, whose company will operate under the name Three Bubs Subs LLC. “I’ve always wanted to open a business in the restaurant industry and Capriotti’s business model is a good fit.”

Capriotti’s, has more than 100 fast-casual locations across the country, with a strong presence on the East Coast and West Coast. The company has made inroads in the upper Midwest with stores in Chicago, Milwaukee and Madison, WI.

“We look forward to bringing Capriotti’s to another major market in the Midwest,” said David Bloom, chief development officer. “The Minneapolis area is experiencing growth in the restaurant space and we’re confident that Jeff’s foodservice experience will pave the way for Capriotti’s in the region.”

Bloom said in an earlier interview that interest among prospective franchise owners is strong. However, the company will be careful about finding the right fit.

Capriotti’s will open 15 new shops in 2017 and aims to grow the brand to 500 locations by 2025 through franchising.

Capriotti’s got its start in Wilmington’s Little Italy neighborhood and has locations throughout Delaware. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas.