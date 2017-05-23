Business people: May 24, 2017

Bancroft Construction Company announced the promotion of Ray Facciolo to Senior Project Manager. He joined Bancroft in May 2014. He has been instrumental to Estimating and Preconstruction Services by lending his expertise to the team for key projects.

In addition to managing the Amtrak Wilmington Shops project he has also worked on the Christiana Care Health System Parking Garage Expansion, Atlantic Service Plaza, Paulsboro Plaza Phase, Nemours Concordville Primary Clinic, and Cokesbury Village N. Corridor Renovation.

Pepco VP named

Pepco Holdings, which includes Atlantic City Electric, Delmarva Power and Pepco, has named David Vosvick vice president of human resources. Vosvick previously served as Baltimore Gas and Electric Company’s (BGE) vice president of human resources where he was responsible for the company’s human resources and occupational health services activities.

Prior to being named BGE’s vice president of human resources in 2008, Vosvick served as vice president of Talent Management and Learning and Organizational Development for Constellation Energy. In this role, he was responsible for overseeing talent acquisition, executive talent management, learning and organizational development, and diversity and inclusion, among other duties.

Vosvick joined Constellation Energy in 2005 as an executive in corporate human resources and strategic staffing. He has more than 25 years of human resources experience and spent nine years in leadership positions prior to joining Constellation. As a senior vice president for MBNA America Bank in Texas, Maryland and Delaware, Vosvick successfully oversaw strategic human resource initiatives, both as a regional executive and at the corporate headquarters.

Vosvick is an active advocate for charitable organizations that support underprivileged youth. He is a board member for Maryland Corporate Council, Central Maryland Meals on Wheels and is a member of the St. Joseph Medical Center Foundation Board.

Carper announces Kent County Director

U.S Senator Tom Carper (D-DD.) announced Lauren Mincey has been promoted to director of the Kent County district office. Mincey previously served as Senator Carper’s state scheduler and executive assistant since 2014.

During her tenure, Mincey coordinated all official business for Carper in Delaware and helped ensure efficient operations between the Senator’s Washington, D.C. and Delaware offices. As Kent County director, Mincey will act as Senator Carper’s liaison in Kent County, creating and maintaining relationships with all local government, business, community and constituent groups, while also advising the Senator on community, state and local issues and events in and around the area.

Before joining the Senator’s staff, Mincey worked for seven years at a non-profit serving at-risk, runaway and homeless youth and young adults throughout the state of Delaware. Mincey has a Bachelors in Psychology from Wesley College and a Masters in Business Administration from the University of Phoenix.

Simmons elected law association president

The Philadelphia and Wilmington intellectual property law firmPanitch Schwarze Belisario & Nadelis proud to announce that partnerJohn D. Simmonshas been elected to serve as president of the Philadelphia Intellectual Property Law Association (PIPLA).

A partner at Panitch Schwarze, Simmons leads Panitch Schwarze’s IP litigation group and serves on the firm’s management committee. He focuses his practice on IP litigation, prosecution, and counseling. He has litigated cases involving a wide variety of technologies, from gaming devices, video games, software, and Internet security software/systems to instrumentation, ionization systems, industrial designs and medical devices.

Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, Realtors Bear Office, welcomed Matthew Backle as a sales associate. Backle is a member of the New Castle County Board of Realtors.