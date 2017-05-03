Brunch raises $56,000 for Delaware Hospice

Fox & Roach Charities, the charitable arm of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices (BHHS) Fox & Roach, Realtors and The Trident Group, was the presenting sponsor of the Annual Delaware Hospice Jazz Brunch.

The brunch raised $56,000 to help the Delaware Hospice in their mission to provide hospice and health care services.

More than 200 guests enjoyed a New Orleans-style brunch, mimosa and bloody mary bars, auctions, raffles and a performance by the jazz ensemble, The Red Band Alert. “The Annual Delaware Hospice Jazz Brunch has truly become a signature event for BHHS Fox & Roach and The Trident Group, raising more than $742,000 since 2003,” said Erb.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices (BHHS) Fox & Roach, Realtors, is a part of HomeServices of America, the nation’s second largest provider of total home services. The company has more than 4,500 Sales Associates in over 65 sales offices across the Tri-State area.