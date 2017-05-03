May 3, 2017 by

Brunch raises $56,000 for Delaware Hospice

Pictured (sitting, l to r) Lisa DeWolf, Trident Land Transfer Company director of operations; Kassie Erb, Fox & Roach Charities president; Joan Docktor, BHHS Fox & Roach president; (standing, l to r) Gerry Griesser, vice chairman; Scott Crowley, chief information officer; Victoria Crowley, Alan Reburn, senior vice president & regional manager; Larry Flick IV, chairman & chief executive officer; Barb Griest, Trident Land Transfer Company president; Larry Flick V, Trident Group president; Allison Stewart and Bill Stewart, Trident Mortgage Company senior vice president & general sales manager.

Fox & Roach Charities, the charitable arm of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices (BHHS) Fox & Roach, Realtors and The Trident Group, was the presenting sponsor of the Annual Delaware Hospice Jazz Brunch.

The brunch raised $56,000 to help the Delaware Hospice in their mission to provide hospice and health care services.

More than 200 guests enjoyed a New Orleans-style brunch, mimosa and bloody mary bars, auctions, raffles and a performance by the jazz ensemble, The Red Band Alert. “The Annual Delaware Hospice Jazz Brunch has truly become a signature event for BHHS Fox & Roach and The Trident Group, raising more than $742,000 since 2003,” said Erb.

Advertisement

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices (BHHS) Fox & Roach, Realtors, is a part of HomeServices of America, the nation’s second largest provider of total home services. The company has more than 4,500 Sales Associates in over 65 sales offices across the Tri-State area.

Facebook Comments
Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
Advertisement

About the Author

Special to Delaware Business Now

Delaware Business Now is a five-day-a-week newsletter and associated website operated by Bird Street Media LLC. Chief Content Officer is Doug Rainey, a 30-year veteran of business journalism in the state of Delaware.

Visit Website

Advertisement

Comments are closed.