Allen Harim employees collect care packages for troops serving overseas

Allen Harim employee Rose Sher makes a donation at the company’s Harbeson processing plant for Operation We Care. ◄ Back Next ► Picture 1 of 4

Employees of Allen Harim collected non-perishable supplies for care packages for U.S. troops serving overseas, in partnership with the non-profit organization Operation We Care . The company also donated $500 to help offset mailing costs.

“I’m proud of our team and their support for our troops and first responders here at home,” said President and CEO Joe Moran. Collection boxes were located at facilities in Harbeson and Seaford, and staff from North Carolina even sent up boxes of supplies in Allen Harim trucks carrying eggs.

Operation We Care, based in Salisbury, MD., was founded in 2007 by Jeff and Diana Merritt. The group has an army of volunteers who help pack more than 2,000 care packages a year to troops serving overseas. They also donate locally to law enforcement agencies and fire departments in Sussex, Worcester, Wicomico, Somerset and Dorchester counties.

“We are so grateful to companies likes Allen Harim who help us with our mission,” said Jeff Merritt. “We couldn’t do any of this without so many caring individuals who want to show support for our troops. Every donation helps and every care package brings the message of love and hope to someone who needs it.”