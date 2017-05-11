State honors conservation projects

The Delaware Agricultural Museum and Village was the setting for the annual Governor’s Agricultural and Urban Conservation Awards.

Gov. John Carney, along with DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin, Delaware Association of Conservation Districts President Robert Emerson and USDA-Natural Resources Conservation Service State Conservationist Kasey Taylor, led a ceremony recognizing this year’s honorees and signed a proclamation officially designating April 30-May 7 as Soil and Water Stewardship Week in Delaware under the theme, “Healthy Soils Are Full of Life.”

This year’s Conservation Award winners are:

New Castle County

Advertisement

Agricultural: John R. Stinson & Sons Inc., Hockessin

Urban: Dragon Run Tide Gate Repair, Delaware City

Kent County

Agricultural: Robbins Farms, Milford

Urban Conservation Award: DE Turf, Frederica

Sussex County

Agricultural Conservation Award: James H. Baxter IV, Baxter Farms Inc., Georgetown

Urban Conservation Award: Delaware Botanic Gardens at Pepper Creek, Dagsboro

Delaware Association of Conservation Districts’ Legislator of the Year

The Delaware Association of Conservation Districts (DACD) also recognizedState Senator David G. Lawson, 15thDistrict, as the 2016 Legislator of the Year, an annual award given for outstanding service, loyalty and devotion to conservation efforts in Delaware.

First place winner of National Conservation Poster Contest recognized

A Eason Li, a 6thgrader from Newark who attends The Independence School.