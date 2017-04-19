Staples leases 25,000 sq. ft in Delaware River Industrial Park

Harvey, Hanna & Associates, Inc. announced that Staples, Inc. has opened a site in the Delaware River Industrial Park in New Castle.

Staples, Inc. recently opened a new fulfilment center leasing 25,000 sf of warehouse and office space at 6 Dockview Drive located in the Delaware River Industrial Park.

Staples, Inc. provides business customers products and services in its stores, on Staples.com or through Staples Business Advantage, its business-to-business division that caters to mid-market, commercial and enterprise-sized customers.

The company opened its first store in Brighton, Massachusetts in May of 1986. Staples, Inc. currently has seven retail locations in Delaware.

The new location at 6 Dockview drive will serve as a fulfillment center for Staples business customers throughout the region.

“We are excited to have Staples as a tenant at the Delaware River Industrial Park and proud to be a part of their expansion,” stated Thomas J. Hanna, COO/managing director, HHA.

Colliers International served as Staples tenant representative for this lease transaction.

This is the second new tenant to the Delaware River Industrial Park in 2017. American Training Driver Academy recently leased 4,685 square feet of office and 1.5 acres of training space at 618 Lambson Lane.

The Delaware River Industrial Park (DRIP) encompasses 45 industrial-zoned acres located along Lambson Lane in New Castle.

The park is located near the foot of the Delaware Memorial Bridge and is within one mile of the Port of Wilmington and interchanges on I-95, I-295 and I-495.

The park is zoned Heavy Industrial and located in a targeted enterprise zone, making businesses that locate within the park eligible for possible tax credits based on employment and investment.

Harvey, Hanna & Associates (HHA), Newport, is a full service commercial real estate redevelopment company featuring 3 million square feet of retail, commercial and industrial real estate in Delaware.

