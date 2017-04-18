Gas prices up sharply as summer driving season approaches

Gas prices rose eight cents a gallon over the past week as refiners switched over to summer blends of gasoline.

AAA Mid-Atlantic reported the price at the pump for regular rose to $2.37 a gallon. That compares to $2.23 a month ago and $2.02 a year ago.

In addition to the switch to summer blends, refinery maintenance, and increased driving in the spring and summer, the oil market has been affected production cuts by OPEC and other oil producers.

The impact of the OPEC production cuts has been limited by production increases from U.S. producers that have been able to cut costs.

Bargains were available in the Kirkwood Highway area between Wilmington and Newark, with independent stations offering prices between $2.17 and $2.20 a gallon.