Cooter Brown’s takes former Hooter’s space in Rehoboth

Cooter Browns Twisted Southern Kitchen and Bourbon Bar has opened at the former Hooter’s on Rehoboth Avenue at the former Hooter’s location, the Rehoboth Foodie reported.

According to the website, the restaurant is owned by the operators of Crabby Dick’s restaurants near Rehoboth and in Delaware City. Crabby Dick’s is known for Baltimore-style seafood and plays on words in its menu offerings. Web posts indicate the new restaurant will also offer live entertainment.

Southern Food has been increasingly popular in larger cities, including Washington, D.C., the home home area for many Rehoboth Beach visitors. Bourbon is also seeing rising sales as millennials and others look for more upscale offerings.

As for the name Cooter Brown, the Rehoboth Foodie cited the Southern expression – Drunk as Cooter Brown. The name is used at a tavern-restaurant in New Orleans, as well as in establishments in Texas and Florida.

The Hooter’s in Rehoboth Beach was the subject of a lawsuit when a franchisee was accused by the franchisor of abandoning restaurants along the East Coast.