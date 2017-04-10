325th anniversary for home housing Blue Hen B&B

Amy shows room during tour ◄ Back Next ► Picture 1 of 4

The Blue Hen Bed and Breakfast marked the 325anniversary of one of the oldest homes in Delaware with a reception late last week.

The Blue Hen is located on Nottingham Road (Route 273) in an area near Newark known as the Wedge. The property was originally a 255-acre farm, but now occupies two acres.

The Wedge occupies an interesting chapterin Delaware history since its ownership was long disputed by the three states, with Delaware finally emerging as the winner in the 1920s with Congress approving the decision.

On hand for the event was Marilyn Minster, a Newark jewelry store owner who grew up near the Blue Hen and hassupplied informationover the years on the history of the home and area.

Advertisement

Owners and Amy and Don Eschenbrenner who opened the bed and breakfast seven years ago.

The B&B has earned high marks in ratings from TripAdvisor and other review sites. (See earlier story and history of the property below).