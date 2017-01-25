Select group of Wilmington U students to meet with JPMorgan Chase executive

A group of Wilmington University business students will have an exclusive audience with the nation’s largest bank when they meet with a senior executive from JPMorgan Chase & Co. today.

Dr. Keith Pettiford, vice president and chief of staff for risk management in consumer lending, will be accompanied by a team of hiring managers, each of whom will sit down with small groups of the students following a presentation on the company and its career opportunities.

The discussions may lead to job interviews for some of the 36 students who were hand-picked based on their academic performance from the university’s undergraduate and MBA accounting, business, finance and management programs.

The JP Morgan Chase visit will take place at 5 p.m. in the Robert C. and Dorothy M. Peoples Library building executive boardroom, room 201, on Wilmington University’s New Castle Campus.

Dr. Robert Rescigno, Dean of the College of Business believes this tailored recruiting session is a unique approach in contrast to traditional, open-door career events. It is also an approach that was sparked by the quality of the university’s education, since Pettiford — who has also served as an adjunct professor at the university — is scouting talent in the classrooms where he earned both his master and doctor of business administration degrees.

“This is a trifecta,” said Rescigno. “Our alumni initiated it, students have a tremendous opportunity here, and it engages one of the largest employers in the state.”

Pettiford coordinated Wednesday’s meeting with Dr. Audrey Parajon, chair of WilmU’s business management program and a classmate of Pettiford’s among the university’s first doctor of business cohort. Both Pettiford and Parajon received their DBA degrees in January 2012.

“While this is not a formal interview, it is a great opportunity for our students to meet with executives at one of this country’s leading banking and finance institutions,” said Parajon. “This sort of opportunity isn’t commonplace so the students will present themselves at their professional best, with resumes and portfolios to showcase the skills they’ve gained.

“I know they’ll make us proud.”