Richards, Layton & Finger tops mergers & acquisition list in Delaware for 17th straight year

Richards, Layton & Finger tops The Deal’s 2016 M&A league table of Delaware law firms advising on transactions valued at $100 million or more.

Posting 69 deals, Richards Layton handled the same number of transactions in 2016 as the other listed Delaware firms combined. Richards Layton has led the state in The Deal’s annual rankings of high-value deals for 17 years running.

“Richards, Layton & Finger continues to set the standard as Delaware deal counsel,” said Gregory Varallo, president of the firm. “Every day our lawyers strive to uphold our tradition of service, innovation, and excellence, and we are proud to represent our clients in these important transactions.”

Richards Layton counsels Delaware corporations and boards of directors in both ordinary and extraordinary transactions.