Reports indicate ties expected between Biden and the University of Delaware

Vice President Joe Biden is working on a partnership with the University of Delaware on domestic policy, NBC 10 and other media outlets reported.

Biden had earlier been heard to say that he would form a foreign policy partnership with the University of Pennsylvania in University City Philadelphia.

The news about his affiliation with Penn came as a shock on the UD campus. Biden, a UD graduate, had long been rumored to be returning to UD in visible positions.

His name was brought up in a previous plan for a law school at the University of Delaware. The proposal was later dropped for cost reasons.

For a time, the university had been viewed as a center for politics, with the campaign leaders for both President Barack Obama and candidate John McCain headed by former UD students.

Biden also said he would refrain from associating with a health care institution regarding his push for a “cancer moonshot.” A brain tumor claimed the life of Biden’s son and former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden.