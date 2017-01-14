Reports indicate Amazon will operate at 700-job site in Cecil County, MD

Amazon has been identified as the company that will build a 700-employee warehouse near Perryville, MD.

The Cecil Times and other sites identified the fast-growing online company that would occupy the site at Principo Business Park, adjacent to Interstate 95 and Route 40 in western Cecil County.

Cecil County officials had earlier indicated that a 700-employee company would occupy the site.

Amazon built its first distribution center east of the Mississipi in New Castle and also operates a fulfillment center in Middletown in southern New Castle County. Amazon hired 4,000 seasonal employees for the holidays in Delaware and employs a couple of thousand people year-around. (See story below).

The Seattle company has been adding fulfillment centers and staff as it launches same-day delivery in major cities, while launching its own airline and even experimenting with drone delivery.

Principo, named after an ironworks in the area that operated from Colonial times and as late as the 1890s. The business park is already the home of a distribution center for Restoration Hardware, which has a closeout store south of Newark.

Also building a distribution center at the site is German grocer and Aldi rival Lidl. Lidl is scouting out retail locations in the region.