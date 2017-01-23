Morris James announces partners

Morris James LLP i announced that Patricia A. Winston and James J. Gallagher, II have been elected partners effective January 1.

Winston is a member of the Business Litigation Group and focuses her practice on complex commercial litigation, corporate and fiduciary litigation, alternative entity disputes, corporate governance, and special committee representation.

Recognized as a “Rising Star” by Super Lawyer’s magazine, Winston represents a wide range of clients in the Delaware Court of Chancery, the Delaware Superior Court Complex Commercial Litigation Division and the Delaware District Court. In addition to her busy practice, she is an officer in the DSBA Litigation Section, and also a member of the planning committee for the National Bar Association Commercial Law Section’s Corporate Counsel Conference.

Gallagher is a member of the Morris James Tax, Estates & Business Practice. His business, tax and healthcare practice includes representations throughout Delaware, as well as on a regional, national, and international basis. Mr. Gallagher advises clients on business formation, management, and transactions, with particular emphasis on tax minimization strategies, healthcare industry issues, and estate and succession planning for the business owner. He is a member of the Delaware State Chamber Tax Committee and a recent past Chair of the DSBA Section of Taxation. Gallagher is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania Law School and earned his LL.M. in Taxation from Villanova University School of Law.