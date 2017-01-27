Ashley Addiction Treatment opens treatment program at Elkton’s Union Hospital

Ashley Addiction Treatment celebrated the grand opening of its newest Intensive Outpatient Program at Union Hospital in Elkton, MD.

Executives from Ashley and Union Hospital spoke at the event. Ashley President, Fr. Mark Hushen stated, “Our goal is to bring comprehensive care in an atmosphere of awakening, providing treatment that is individualized, integrated and innovative.”

Director of Cecil County Alcohol and Drug Recovery Center, Ken Collins, talked about the impact the opioid epidemic has had on the community and the need Ashley is providing for an inclusive program with quality care. “I think Ashley has a long legacy of success and a proven reputation for providing treatment excellence,” said Collins.

Dr. Mariana Izraelson, director of outpatient programs for Ashley Addiction Treatment said, “We’re invested, we care and we believe in recovery, more than you will ever know. What we want is to identify what is the best care for that particular patient. We offer them integrated, innovative, evidence-based therapy to really help them feel better to go back to life and to focus on recovery.” Dr. Izraelson also noted that Ashley’s first outpatient program in Bel Air, MD has seen a completion rate of 65 to 75 percent— which is extraordinary and very uncommon in the field.

The program will be able to treat up to 150 patients at the Elkton location and offers detoxification, medication-assisted treatment, group therapy, and individual therapy and accepts private insurance and medical assistance.

“It is with a great deal of pride that we’re able to offer services of such an esteemed organization as Ashley to our community, but it is also with a sense of duty and responsibility that we have for the health of our community,” said Union Hospital CEO Dr. Rick Szumel.