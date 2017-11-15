Wilmington Renaissance gets $200,000 in funding from Bank of America

Bank of America announced Wilmington Renaissance Corporation as the 2017 Neighborhood Builder.

The nonprofit is being recognized for its revitalization efforts in downtown Wilmington, which, in turn, contribute to economic and social progress in Delaware. Through Neighborhood Builders (#NeighborhoodBuilders), the bank provides nonprofits with a combination of leadership development (for the executive director and a developing leader in the organization), $200,000 in flexible funding, a network of peer organizations across the U.S. and the opportunity to access capital in order to expand their impact in the Wilmington community, a release stated.

“Organizations like Wilmington Renaissance Corporation are instrumental in strengthening the economic health of Delaware,” said Chip Rossi, Delaware Market President, Bank of America. “Neighborhood Builders gives us the opportunity to partner with local nonprofits to advance economic and social progress and help communities across the country grow responsibly.”

Wilmington Renaissance Corporation is a privately funded, nonpartisan nonprofit organization focused on breathing life into downtown Wilmington through projects like Creative District Wilmington that improve neighborhoods, encourage the development of cultural events and assets, and support housing initiatives. The Neighborhood Builder award will enable WRC to move forward with Project HEAL, which mobilizes artists and cultural workers as agents of social change. The program is designed to complement the city’s Neighborhood Stabilization Plan and will positively impact the Quaker Hill and West Center City neighborhoods.

“The Neighborhood Builder Award will allow us to fund the first two years of Project HEAL, including staffing needs,” said Carrie Gray, managing director at Wilmington Renaissance Corporation. “Once complete, the Project will increase community cohesiveness and lead to documented change, as demonstrated by its success in other cities.”

Since 2006, through Neighborhood Builders, Bank of America has partnered with 18 nonprofits in Delaware, investing $3.6 million to help them scale and improve services and programs serving the community.

These partnerships are part of the broader program, through which the bank has invested $220 million in nearly 1,000 nonprofits and nearly 2,000 nonprofit leaders across 45 U.S. communities. Neighborhood Builders is a

