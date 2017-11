Downtown Visions’ Main Street Wilmington façade improvement program not only provides funding to remove security gates but also provides grants for new signage.

The most recent stores to receive the funding are Wilmington Optical, 719 N. Market Street; Greenhill Pharmacy, 824 N. Market St.; and Chicky’s Pizza Pub, 201 N. Market St.

Interested in all of the Downtown Visions business assistance programs? Click here to learn more.

