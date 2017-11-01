Newark ponders a Florida T intersection

Traffic and pedestrian access in Newark is a nightmare at certain times of the day with auto row on Cleveland Avenue one of the choke points. Everyone has an opinion on the topic and those views will be aired tonight.

Options are limited and controversial. Newark suffers from a long-ago decision from the state to not build a bypass and a timid to non-existent land acquisition strategy along Cleveland Avenue that would allow for future growth.

The council is considering the recommendation of theCleveland Avenue Task Forceto create a “Florida-T” intersection at Woodlawn Avenue and Capitol Trail, which feeds into Kirkwood Highway.

Woodlawn Avenue would lose a signal with a right turn in/right turn out only and some pedestrian-friendly features are also included.

Advertisement

To no one’s surprise, the proposal isn’t popular with Woodlawn residents as well as a number of other city denizens who see the plan as a way to expand hated bicycle lanes.

Critics are fiercely opposed to the plan, with one opponent noting in a Facebook post that the terrorist tragedy in New York City occurred on a bicycle route.

Never mind that Delaware is one of the most dangerous places in the nation for pedestrians even without terrorists.

The event is slated for tonight at 6:30 p.m. at the Aetna Hose, Hook and Ladder Station #8, 410 Ogletown Rd., Newark.

Corrections

We incorrectly listed Lisa Blunt Rochester’s former last name in a headline and for a time in a story. It’s an error some of us old-timers make and will now become a sticky note for future reference.

There was also an old million-billion dollar goof on Shoprite.

Thanks to our sharp-eyed readers for pointing out the errors. – Doug Rainey, Publisher

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Google

