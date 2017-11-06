Fundraising Professionals announce award winners

The Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP) Brandywine Chapter announced the winners of the 2017 Philanthropy Day Awards: Lifetime Achievement Award – Jeanine Kleimo; Volunteer Award – Mary Lou McMahon and A. Leslie Stanford; Rising Star Award – Andy Truscott; Youth in Philanthropy Award – Smyrna School District, Brennan Stark/Y Innovations, Inc., Peter Zucca, Peter Powerhouse Foundation; Philanthropy Award – Stephen Mottola; and Corporate Award – MySherpa.

Fundraising and Communications Excellence (FACE) Award winners include Jewish Federation of Delaware (Annual Report/Annual Appeal/Branding/Website); Nemours/Alfred I. DuPont Hospital for Children (Special Event); Delaware Art Museum (Newsletter); and Meals On Wheels (Electronic).

The winners will be honored on Wednesday, November 15thduring the Chapter’s National Philanthropy Day activities being held at the Chase Center on the Riverfront.Featured guests include Opening Speaker, former Gov. Jack Markell; Keynote Speaker Lisa Marsh Ryerson, president of AARP Foundation; and wrap-up speaker Ashley Biden.

National Philanthropy Day is celebrated each year to recognize and honor the contributions made through philanthropy and volunteerism in our community.

The day-long event includes an awards luncheon, as well as educational seminars. For more information, call302-778-1595or go tohttp://afpbrandywine.afpnet.org.

The Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP) is a professional association of individuals and organizations who generate philanthropic support for a wide variety of charitable institutions.

