Four Delaware companies honored for female representation on boards

Four Delaware companies havebeen honored for their board diversity by the The Forum of Executive Women .

The award recognizes public companies in the Philadelphia region with 25 percent or more women on their boards of directors. Sallie Mae, Newark; Navient, Wilmington; Chemours, Wilmington; and Artesian Resources, Newark also earned the designation.

The designation came from “Women in Leadership 2017,” a report produced annually by The Forum and the Philadelphia office of PwC.

“It’s gratifying to be recognized once again for the diversity of our board, who share in and help guide our mission to make the dream of higher education a reality,” said Raymond J. Quinlan, CEO, Sallie Mae. “As an organization, we seek diversity not only in identity but also in thought, opinion, personality, and experience. We have those traits in abundance at Sallie Mae, which helps us continue to innovate and best serve our customers.”

