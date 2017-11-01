Firefly seeks input from fans on next year’s festival in Dover

Firefly Music Festival announced a month-long campaign to celebrate their fans and gain input on future performers.

The initiative “stems from their continued emphasis on embracing fan feedback and utilizing it to curate everything from the lineup to the on-site experience at the annual festival in June,” a release stated.

Firefly is held in a section of the Dover Downs property in Kent County.

Each week in November, Firefly organizers will launch a new survey to engage with fans through voting on various aspects of the festival including artists, on-site attractions and themes, food and drink, and other areas.

Also, fans will have the opportunity to be featured on Firefly’s social media channels and enter contests with the chance to win passes to the 2018 festival in mid-June

“We loved implementing fan-favorites at Firefly last year,” said Stephanie Mezzano, chief operating officer at Firefly Music Festival. “Our team is looking forward to seeing what our fans vote on for the 2018 festival and we’re excited to celebrate the Firefly community throughout the entire month of November.”

The announcement after the festival sold out a limited number of pre-sale tickets.

However, vendors reported fewer patrons at the 2017 festival, which did not have legendary older performers like Paul McCartney and the late Tom Petty.

Bob Dylan was on stage at 2017’s Firefly. While a legend, Dylan, with his roots in folk music, does not draw the crowds of others in his generation.

