Beebe Healthcare named construction, architectural and engineering partners

Beebe Healthcare has selected the construction, design and engineering firms for its expansion and renovation project

According to a release, Beebe will be using an Integrated Project Design (IPD) approach with its expansion plans. Under this model of IPD, all firms including construction manager, architect, mechanical engineer and civil engineer, work together with Beebe Healthcare and the community in mind.

Beebe Healthcare chose Whiting-Turner, Baltimore as the construction manager. The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company provides preconstruction, construction management, general contracting, design-build and integrated project delivery services for commercial, industrial, public and private projects. The company has been active in larger Delaware construction projects.

Beebe Healthcare selected as the architectural firm,Wilmot Sanz, a mid-sized, family-owned firm located outside of Washington, DC, with expertise in health care design.

The mechanical engineer selected isLeach Wallace Associates, Inc. Leach Wallace provided comprehensive mechanical, electrical, and energy systems engineering design services for health care clients for more than 25 years. The firm has offices in Pennsylvania, Maryland and North Carolina.

The project team will be led by Mike Lamdin, a Senior Vice President with Leach Wallace, who has more than 23 years of healthcare system design experience.

Beebe Healthcare selectedBecker Morgan Group, Dover,as the Civil Engineer firm for the expansion project to work in collaboration with the other selected entities. Becker Morgan Group is a full service design firm specializing in architecture, engineering, surveying, land planning and interior design.

At the start of the project, Beebe Healthcare retainedHammes Companyto serve as Project Manager.

“These partners have demonstrated a commitment to a true partnership mentality that will assure success. Their out-of-the-box thinking will bring true innovation to the delivery of healthcare to the growing number people we serve in our region,” says Rick Schaffner, executive vice president and COO, Beebe Healthcare.

