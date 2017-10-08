OpenBracket coding competition doubles prize package in second year

Advertisement

OpenBracket goes into its second year with more than $100,000 in prizes. The figure doubled from the previous year.

Organized by a coalition of Delaware tech leaders, OpenBracket has two parts – more than 10,000 participants trying to qualify online for the opportunity to compete in the in-person championship, Oct. 21-22.

The in-person finals will be held at the Queen Theater in downtown Wilmington and feature 200 software programmers. The top prize for the head-to-head, round-robin style algorithmic tournament includes a $10,000 cash prize.

Throughout the competition, more than $100,000 will be given out, double the total from its inaugural year in 2016, including travel stipends for online winners to attend the in-person finals in Wilmington.

The October championship will be a head-to-head tournament, modeled after the online qualifying round. Ultimately one participant will be crowned the OpenBracket champion, with two runners-up.

OpenBracket Delaware was formed with the support of Zip Code Wilmington and First State Innovation. The nonprofit’s mission is to bring world-class software developers to Wilmington for an elite coding competition that will highlight Delaware’s growing tech business climate.

The event series is being produced with the support of an array of Delaware tech community leaders, including representatives from Short Order Productions, a Wilmington creative agency, and local tech news network Technical.ly.

Registration for the competition is open to anyone 18 and over, who is eligible to work in the United States.

The in-person event will be open only to those able to complete an online coding challenge – including those who performed well during the online competition. The event will have two groups of competitors, those who ranked highly in an online competition this summer and others accepted to participate as Walk-On Challengers.