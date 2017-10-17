ILC Dover gets patents for flood proofing systems

Side-deployed Flex-Wall undergoing tests at ILC Dover

ILC Dover announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has awarded the company patents for its unique Flex-Gate, Flex-Wall, and Flex-Coverdry floodproofing systems.

Each is designed to be stored at the point of use, and provide fast one- or two-person deployment. That allows owners and managers who use ILC’s systems to protect their assets, to safely make last-minute deployment decisions, after forecast models have converged. In-place storage and fast stowing also mean a quick return to normal operations after a flood or storm, minimizing disruption to business and infrastructure operations, and maximizing revenue before and after the event.

The newly patented ILC systems are currently in place at multiple locations in New York City with facilities and agencies within Boston, Washington, DC, and Miami also adopting the systems for protecting commercial and government buildings, subway systems, underground rail and highway tunnels, power utility entrances, and other structures.

New York City has been looking for ways to flood-proof subway tunnels and other infrastructure after the extensive damage causedby Hurricane Sandy.

For more information about ILC’s dry floodproofing products, visit www.ilcdover.com/flood-protection.

