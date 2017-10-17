ILC Dover gets patents for flood proofing systems

In-place storage and fast stowing also mean a quick return to normal operations after a flood or storm, minimizing disruption to business and infrastructure operations, and maximizing revenue before and after the event.

The newly patented ILC systems are currently in place at multiple locations in New York City with facilities and agencies within Boston, Washington, DC, and Miami also adopting the systems for protecting commercial and government buildings, subway systems, underground rail and highway tunnels, power utility entrances, and other structures.

New York City has been looking for ways to flood-proof subway tunnels and other infrastructure after the extensive damage causedby Hurricane Sandy.

