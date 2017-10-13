Governor, Insurance Commissioner attack Trump health care executive order

Gov. John Carney and state Insurance Commissioner Trinidad Navarro were harshly critical of a decision by President Donald Trump to end cost-sharing provisions in the Affordable Care Act.

Trump claimed the move would result in lower rates, a view not shared by the two Democrats.

Insurance companies were not as sure and expressed concern that the move might destabilize markets.

One expert told Fox Business, the move might force Congress to act on an alternative before damage is done.

Advertisement

“President Trump’s decision to end cost-sharing reductions will hurt thousands of low-income Delawareans who use those subsidies to make their health insurance and health care affordable. Less than three weeks away from the start of open enrollment on Delaware’s Health Insurance Marketplace, the President’s action will lead to thousands of Delawareans deciding that health insurance is no longer affordable for them and their families,” Carney stated. “That will lead to more people being uninsured in our state, which eventually means increased premiums for all of us. Ultimately, these changes could lead to insurers deciding to leave the Delaware market.”

“Every American deserves access to affordable and quality healthcare. President Trump’s decision to terminate critical cost-sharing payments is a nefarious attempt to prove that the Affordable Care Act is dying,” Navarro stated.

“Today, millions of Americans, and approximately 27,000 Delawareans, are receiving the care and treatment not only that they need, but that we all deserve. The ACA is not perfect. Sadly, for many Americans, health insurance remains unaffordable. However, the Affordable Care Act was a major step in the right direction to eradicate the disparities that exist within the American healthcare system,” Navarro added.

Navarro concluded: Throughout the campaign, President Trump told the American people that he had a solution. He says that he wants everyone covered and to have affordable health insurance. His Executive Order accomplishes none of those things. President Trump has turned his back on the American people once again by putting a stop to the essential cost-sharing reductions. These payments from the federal government are essential to the structure of the ACA, which makes health insurance more affordable. In Delaware, over 80% of those who purchase insurance through the Marketplace receive the benefits of the cost-sharing reductions. This decision, in addition to attempting to slash navigator funding and putting up roadblocks by shortening the enrollment period, have serious consequences.”

Navarro noted that Executive Order recently signed by President Trump stops only the CSR payments. Trump did not terminate the premium credit that low-income residents receive in order to afford insurance through the ACA.

However, companies will not be reimbursed for the credits provided to consumers and that in future years these losses will result in even higher premiums or more companies withdrawing from the exchange, he added.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Google

