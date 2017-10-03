DuPont Tate & Lyle helps make French baby food plant more earth friendly

Bio-based heat transfer fluids using DuPont Tate & Lyle Susterra propanediol are making at the Danone Blédina, Brive site more earth-friendly. The site is Europe’s largest baby food plant.

Climalife, Europe’s specialist in cooling fluids and refrigeration uses Susterra propanediol as the primary ingredient in their range of Greenway Neo heat-transfer fluids. It is helping Danone reduce its carbon footprint at the plant in Brive-la-Gaillarde, France.

Climate change is having a significant impact on the natural cycles that influence the food industry. As a leader in the food industry, Danone has a vested interest in contributing to the fight against global warming by helping to establish a carbon-free economy, a DuPont Tate and Lyle release stated.

“To bring health through food to as many people as possible, we are committed to achieving long-term zero net carbon through solutions co-created with our partners,” stated Frédéric Lebas, director of the Danone Blédina site.

Nicolas Tomaz, technical manager, refrigeration at Blédina, reached out to Climalife, and settled on Greenway Neo fluid for the secondary refrigerant circuit. “Our goal was to replace R-22 with the most environmentally friendly and energy efficient fluids,” explained Tomaz. “The safety data sheet does not have any hazard warnings or symbols on the label.”

Greenway Neo heat transfer fluid also adds to the energy savings by enabling smaller pumps and contributes to the carbon-free goal.

Susterra propanediol is manufactured through a proprietary process that uses glucose from natural raw materials instead of petroleum-based feedstocks. The basic materials can be derived from renewable, farm-grown sources including corn.

DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products will be highlighting this case study while presenting the in tube thermal properties of 1,3-propanediol in terms of its heat transfer coefficient and pressure drop at Interprofessional

DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products is a joint venture between DowDuPont, and Tate & Lyle, a specialty ingredients and solutions company.

For more information on Susterra propanediol, visit www.susterra-performs.com.

