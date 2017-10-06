Delmarva Power seeks bids for electric power

Delmarva Power announced a Request for Proposals (RFP) to eligible vendors regarding the company’s annual wholesale electric power supply purchase. The RFP will allow the company to meet its Standard Offer Service (SOS) obligation in the state of Delaware.

SOS is the market-based, fixed-price of electricity that Delmarva Power buys on behalf of its customers who do not purchase their electricity from competing retail suppliers and who do not choose the option of hourly-priced service.

Delmarva Power is requesting proposals to supply approximately 410 megawatts (MW) of electricity. Peak load contributions by customer class include approximately:

250 MW for the combined Residential, Small Commercial and Industrial (RSCI) customers

125 MW for the Medium General Service-Secondary (MGS-S) customers

15 MW for the Large General Service-Secondary (LGS-S) customers

20 MW for the General Service-Primary (GS-P) customers.

A pre-bid conference webinar for prospective bidders will be held on Oct. 12, 2017. The conference will review the bid schedule, the RFP process improvements, the Delmarva Power bid plan for its Delaware customers as well as answer questions about the power supply contract.

Delmarva and other utilities have been seeing lower wholesale prices. That has helped to offset higher costs in supplying electricity as the utility works to maintain or improve reliability.

Delmarva is part of Exelon, the nation’s largest nuclear power supplier. However, the company uses a process that does not favor any supplier. The nuclear side of Exelon has been warning that its plants may need help in staying open, due to low electric prices.

The nation's nuclear power plants are aging and are becoming more costly to operate.

Meanwhile, natural gas costs have dropped making that form of generation more competitive.

Exelon announced plans to close the Three Mile Island nuclear plant near Harrisburg, PA and the Oyster Creek complex in New Jersey.

