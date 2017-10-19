Croda marks upcoming commissioning of New Castle site

Croda International Plc, marked the upcoming commissioning of its latest investment at its Atlas Point manufacturing site in New Castle.

The new plant from the UK-based company is capable of producing 100 percent renewable, 100 percent bio-based non-ionic surfactants used in consumer products.

Croda International Plc Group Chief Executive, Steve Foots, and President of Personal Care and North America, Sandra Breene, were joined by Gov. John Carney and other local leaders for a ribbon cutting celebration at the manufacturing facility this week.

This expansion of the Atlas Point facility enables Croda to use bio-ethanolfrom natural feedstocks for the manufacture of its 100 percent renewable surfactants that do not rely on petrochemicals.

While not a consumer brand itself, surfactants are incorporated into many popular products found on the market, from face creams to toothpaste and paint to laundry detergent.

The new wide range of ingredients to be sold under an ECO brand prefix, will enable the creation of products in areas that include: cosmetics and hair care products in the personal care industry; lubricants and coatings in the automotive industry; air- and floor-care products in the cleaning industry; and drilling fluids in the oil industry.

“At Croda, investing in sustainability and innovation is our lifeblood. We invest in the strength of our global team to develop new ideas, using renewable resources, that maximise the benefits of sustainability for each for our customers,” said Foots. “Thanks to this investment, we will now offer our customers a strong alternative in terms of renewability and performance to replace petrochemical-based ingredients in their formulations without compromising performance. This will help our customers reach their own sustainability goals and serve the needs of their customers.”

In 2012, Croda invested $8 million in a renewable energy project using landfill gas to generate electricity and steam. In 2013, it invested $2.3 million in solar panels at Atlas Point, which reduced Croda’s annual CO 2 emissions by 11,600 tons. The projects combined generate more than 60 percent of the site’s energy.

“Innovative companies like Croda continue to help drive Delaware’s economy, and we welcome this expansion and continued investment in our state,” said Carney. “This investment is further evidence that Delaware remains a competitive place to do business, grow a company and create good-paying jobs.”

Over the last two years, the expansion of the Atlas Point facility has brought over 250 construction jobs to Delaware. Now, Croda will add 30 new, full-time employees from the region to the workforce at Atlas Point.

To learn more, visit www.croda.com.