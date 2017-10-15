County to discuss traffic impact at discussion on Wednesday

New Castle County government will hold a panel discussion on traffic impact requirements for land development hosted by the Department of Land Use on Wednesday, October 18.

The event will be held from 4-6 pm at the Route 9 Library and Innovation Center, located at 3022 New Castle Avenue, New Castle, 19720.

The public is invited to the event.

Panelists will include transportation, economic and engineering professionals and civic leaders.

Advertisement

The event will kick off with a review of how New Castle County considers the vehicular traffic impact of proposed development (known asLevel of Servicestandards) in the planning review process, issues with its implementation, information on what other jurisdictions do and potential ideas to consider for addressing some of the criticisms of the law.

This will be followed by a panel discussion, questions from the audience, and interactive polling of the audience.

“Public participation is vitally important to our shared future,”County Executive Matt Meyer said. “Please attend this informative presentation and panel discussion.”

Space is limited.Attendees are asked to register in advanceby clicking here.

Residents are encouraged to review a Level of Service White Paper commissioned by the Department of Land Use, available online at www.nccde.org/DocumentCenter/View/20647. This document explores the Level of Service standard in New Castle County and in other jurisdictions.

TheNew Castle County Department of Land Useregulates planning for all new and existing development in unincorporated areas of New Castle County and enforces building and zoning codes and property maintenance standards.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Google

