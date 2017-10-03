Business people: Oct. 3, 2017

DCRAC to honor Elder, Zebleckes and Barclaycard

The Delaware Community Reinvestment Action Council Inc. will honor banker and business executive Robert G. Elder, architect Joe Zebleckes and the marketing team of Barclaycard US, at the organization’s 30th anniversary dinner on Oct. 12.

Elder, now marketing director of the Santora CPA Group, will receive the Excellence in Community Service Award for creating and leading a series of roundtable meetings that bring together regional philanthropists and the leaders of nonprofit organizations that seek their support. His 38-year career in banking culminated in founding and serving as president of two banks, Christiana Bank & Trust Company and Delaware Sterling Bank & Trust Company.

Zebleckes, the owner of the Brandywine Design Guild, will receive the Board of Directors Award, which recognizes and honors contributions to the public good through the donation of time, talents and money. Zebleckes has overseen the architectural and design work on renovations of DCRAC’s new headquarters on South Harrison Street in Wilmington. He and his business work frequently with nonprofit organizations and he is known professionally for his mentoring of young architects.

The Barclaycard marketing group will receive the James H. Sills Jr. CRA Excellence in Leadership Award. The marketing team volunteered its time and expertise to create a cutting-edge plan for the Stepping Stones Community Federal Credit Union to acquire, brand and operate a mobile van that will visit targeted neighborhoods so residents can open accounts. The team’s work on the project has already been recognized by their parent company as this year’s recipient of the Barclays Global Citizenship Award.

NAWBO announces 2017-2018 board

The National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO) announced its board of directors for 2017-2018.

Chantal Towles, President (President and CEO of Creative Business Assistants, LLC, a provider of incorporation and virtual business and legal support services. For 25 plus years, Chantal has lent her expertise to entrepreneurs, small to midsize businesses, and law firms. She is a frequent presenter to entrepreneurial groups across the state teaching on the importance of choosing the right business structure and business compliance issues.

Dinette Rivera, President Elect (Founder & CEO, Rivera Business Development)- Dinette’s passion is to help entrepreneurs live more and work less through goal setting, strategic planning, and business coaching. Dinette was a participant in the 2017 TEDx Conference and presented a passionate talk, “The Life-Saving Gift of Entrepreneurship.”

Joanne Graves, Secretary (Managing Partner of Sanctuary Spa) a hidden gem in North Wilmington. As part of Joanne’s commitment to give back, Sanctuary Spa hosts several products from local businesses with a portion of the proceeds donated to charities.



Kimberly Connell, Treasurer (Owner, First State Elevator) Woman owned and operated elevator maintenance, installation, modernization and service company, serving Delaware, parts of MD, PA, and NJ.Kimberly is also the recipient of the 2016 New Castle County Business Woman of the Year.

Diane Ferry, Corporate Partners & Economic Development & NAWBO National Board of Directors (CEO, Star-Med, LLC) Star-Med is a provider of customized solutions in health information management services to hospitals and physician’s offices. Diane is an active member of the Delaware business community and serves on the New Castle County Chamber of Commerce. She is a past recipient of the New Castle County Entrepreneur of the Year and NAWBO Delaware-Business Woman of the Year.

M2~Em Squared, Membership Chair (CEO, The Central Firm) The Central Firm provides small to medium sized businesses with the right tools for cutting costs.

Donna Duffy Past President 2014-2016 (Creator, The S.A.G.E. Studio and CEO, 3E Marketing Solutions) An entrepreneur, leader and noted visionary, Donna is dedicated to helping others, especially women leaders and entrepreneurs, achieve their potential, realize their influence and recognize their opportunity to impact those around them.

Cover & Rossiter names director

Cover & Rossiter announced that Jennifer Pacilli has become a Directorin the firm.

Pacilli has over 20 years of experience in public accounting. Prior to joining the firm, she was employed as a Manager at a public accounting firm in South Jersey for 11 years where she was responsible for serving businesses in various industries.

A 1992 graduate of Rowan University, she holds a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting. She received her CPA certificate from New Jersey in 1996. She is currently licensed to practice in New Jersey and Delaware.

Delaware Technical Community College to honor Cotto

Delaware Technical Community College’s Stanton and George Campuses will honor Carlos Cotto for his commitment to the Hispanic community and culture in Northern Delaware at its 8th Annual Hispanic Heritage Month Honoree Celebration

Cotto has worked in the financial services industry for more than 17 years, specializing in accounting for financial projects. He currently works at JPMorgan Chase as a Vice President in the Corporate Finance/Business Architecture group. Prior to this, he worked at BNY Mellon as a Vice President in the Alternative Investment Accounting department. During his time at BNY Mellon, he was an executive member for the Wilmington Council and led the Delaware campus’ Community Partnership program, where he found opportunities for employees to volunteer in the community.

Cotto is a native Delawarean, and graduated from Delaware Technical Community College. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and an MBA with a concentration in Accounting from Wilmington University, and is a Lean Six Sigma Black Belt.

First Healthcare Compliance names VP

Sheba Vine has been named the Vice President and General Counsel for First Healthcare Compliance, a privately-owned business enterprise which helps physicians and other healthcare providers comply with federal rules and regulations.

In her new capacity, Vine will oversee all operations related to First HealthcareCompliance (FHC) contracts, content offerings, legal affairs, human resources and regulatory compliance. Previously, she served as the Senior Director of Regulatory Compliance, assisting clients with healthcare regulatory matters and providing counsel to internal departments.

Prior to joining First Healthcare Compliance, Vine was an attorney in private practice, concentrating in litigation and employment law. She is licensed to practice law in Delaware, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and before the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. Vine holds a Juris Doctorate from Widener University School of Law; a B.S. in Biomedical Engineering from Drexel University, and is a Certified Professional Compliance Officer.

Partnership for the Delaware Estuary names director

Renée Brecht has joined the Partnership for the Delaware Estuary as its director of outreach. She now manages a team of five executives who lead environmental education projects, programs, and events. These initiatives will further a collaborative 10-year action plan in Delaware, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.

Brecht last served asassociate director of marketing and economic development for theCumberland CountyImprovement Authority in New Jersey. She also spent nearly three years as the American Littoral Society’s program director for itsDelaware BayshoreOffice inMillville, New Jersey. Before that she spent five years as associate director of Citizens United to Protect the Maurice River and Its Tributaries, which is also located in Millville.

Brecht is currently pursuing a master of public administration degree from the University of South Dakota. She holds dual master certificates in project management and project management IS/IT from Villanova University. She also holds a bachelor’s degree in social science from Bethany University.

Delmarva Poultry Industry honors flock supervisors

At Delmarva Poultry Industry, Inc.’s (DPI) 52ndNational Meeting on Poultry Health, Processing, and Live Production, eight flock supervisors from Delmarva’s five chicken companies received Outstanding Flock Supervisor awards.

The flock supervisors honored were: Chad Carpenter, Mountaire Farms of Delmarva: Greg East, Perdue Foods: Todd Hite, Jr., Tyson Foods Inc.; Nicole Kinnamon, Amick Farms LLC; Doug Pusey, Perdue Foods (a six-time recipient of the award); Kristen Tarr, Allen Harim Farms LLC; Scott Webb, Mountaire Farms of Delaware; and Steve West, Perdue Foods (a two-time recipient of the award).

