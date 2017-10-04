Benchmark makes the Inc. 5000

By
Delaware Business Now
-
0

Benchworks has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies.

Benchmark is based in Chestertown, MD.

Benchworks is ranked at number 933 with a three-year sales growth of 471%. The company consists of two specialty units: Benchworks Marketing Communications and Safe Chain Solutions, a national distributor of pharmaceutical drugs and medical devices. Benchworks was also ranked #8 in the Top Baltimore Companies category.

This is the third year that Benchworks has been included on the Inc. 5000 list. The Inc. 5000 rankings are based on three-year sales growth and revenue.

Advertisement

Last year, Benchworks ranked at 1005 with a three-year sales growth of 395% and revenue of $31.1 million. Companies such as Microsoft, Dell, Domino’s Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp and Zillow, gained their first national exposure as honorees of the Inc. 5000.

“We are honored to receive this award again for our consistent rapid growth,” says Thad Bench Sr., CEO of Benchworks. “We could not have achieved this milestone without the help of all our terrific employees at Safe Chain and Benchworks Marketing. Our goal is to continue to advance our role as a commercialization partner and connect with other potential affiliates. We are working toward that goal through planned strategic growth.”

Companies on the 2017 list will be honored at the 36th annual Inc. 5000 conference October 10 – 12 in Palm Desert, CA. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

Facebook Comments
Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleNoel to head the Delaware Division of Revenue
Next articleGreenville gas station to get makeover under new lessee
Delaware Business Now
Delaware Business Now is a four-year-old, five-day-a-week newsletter and website operated by Bird Street Media LLC. Publisher and Chief Content Officer is Doug Rainey, a 30-year veteran of business journalism in the state of Delaware.  Business Now focuses on breaking business news in Delaware and immediate adjacent areas with apropriate background and perspective. Also offered exclusively in our FREE newsletter is commentary on state and regional issues. Have a complaint, question or even a compliment? Send an email to drainey@delawarebusinessnow.com. For advertising information, click on the About tab at the top of the home page Our business hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Call us at 302.753.0691.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement