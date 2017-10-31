Airbnb touts economic contribution to Coastal Sussex economy

Airbnb says its system is providing an economic boost to the Coastal Delaware economy, with major gains in 2017.

In a new report released today, Airbnb found that between May 1 and September 30, its Delaware hosts earned nearly $4.2 million by luring guests to Bethany Beach, Dewey Beach, Lewes, and Rehoboth Beach — an increase of more than 100 percent from the same time in 2016.

“Homeowners use Airbnb to share their spare rooms, make a little extra income, and support their families,” said Will Burns, public policy director for Airbnb in Delaware “The state of Delaware is the perfect setting for East Coast beach goers to enjoy the spring and summer months, and we’re proud to offer travelers diverse accommodations that give them an authentic experience and connects them directly to Delaware residents.”

Highlights of the report include the following, according Air Airbnb.

Total Airbnb host earnings during this period represent an increase of over 100 percent from the same time in 2016, with Bethany Beach hosts experiencing the largest jump in earnings.

Airbnb activity at Delaware’s beaches grew nearly 90 percent from the same time in 2016. A total of 18,300 Airbnb guest arrivals occurred at Bethany Beach, Dewey Beach, Lewes, and Rehoboth Beach.

The top cities of origin for guests arrivals during the study period include Washington, D.C., Baltimore, New York City, and Philadelphia.

The report comes at a time when Airbnb deals with critics who claim its technology is now used by some homeowners to circumvent local ordinances. The service does collect local taxes,

Airbnb has also been a disruptive technology when it comes to the traditional system of real estate companies serving as agents for summer rentals, with prospective renters making a winter trip to the beach to nail down a rental.Real estate companies also responded to the competition with their own apps.

Another issue centers on whether the app allows more easily landlords to discriminate on the basis of race. Real estate representatives are bound by fair housing laws and Airbnb has banned those found to have discriminated against guests.

The service is also in the news in regard to the indictment of former Trump campaign director Paul Manafort, who allegedly bought apartments and used the service to circumvent New York City rental ordinances regarding subletting.

