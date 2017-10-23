Teixido sells stake in Harry’s Seaford Grill

Xavier Teixido has sold his stake Harry’s Seafood Grill on the Wilmington Riverfront to chef and longtime associate David Banks.

Harry’s Hospitality Group owner Teixido made the following announcement on Facebook.

“Congratulations to Chef Dave Banks as he becomes sole proprietor of Harry’s Seafood Grill. I would like to wish Dave the very best of continued success and thank him for all of his dedicated years of service to Harry’s Hospitality Group and also for his friendship. Thanks to a great team at Seafood and, of course, to our great guests. You all mean more to me than you can ever know.”

Harry’s has under its umbrella Harry’s Savoy Grill in north Wilmington and Kid Sheleen’s near the Trolley Square area. Current ownership will remain in place at the two locations.

Advertisement

As Teixido noted, Banks was a key figure in Harry’s Hospitality Group, which came out of Teixido’s purchase of the Savoy Grill from a restaurant venture with golf course entrepreneur Davis Sezena that included Kid Shelleen’s and Newark-based Klondike Kate’s.

Harry’s went on to open the Seafood Grill in redeveloped space on the lower end of the Riverfront, which, at the time, was in its early stages of development.

Harry’s has long been a force in the local restaurant industry, with its alumni managing and staffing many Delaware establishments and adapting many of its practices.

Teixido also held the Share Our Strength dinners that raised $1 million to combat childhood hunger and has been active over the years in the National Restaurant Association the Delaware Restaurant Association.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Google

