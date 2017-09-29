State Treasurer’s newsletter is a must read

By
Delaware Business Now
-
0

OUR VIEW – Dear valued reader  –  I had been told that the newsletter from State Treasurer Ken Simpler should be “must reading” for Delaware lawmakers. I would add the business community to that list.

Simpler’s newsletter is not the repackaged press releases we normally see from elected officials. It’s a lengthy, well-crafted view of government from someone who has not fallen in love with late-night legislative sessions and other strange  traditions in Dover.

In keeping with his low-key style, Simpler does not blast out the newsletter to a big list.  You can find current and past newsletters here. 

In his most recent newsletter, Simpler, a Republican,  explores the idea of a “grand bargain,” a bipartisan agreement that would deal with a structural budget deficit that will once again emerge in 2018.

He sees some hope in a legislation that calls for more work on the front end of the budget process as a way to deal with the chaotic process we saw at the end of June.

Our newsletter update

We are still working out a few bugs on this newsletter, but overall the response was very  positive.

Despite, the importing of a mailing list, our newsletter open rates were close to previous levels.

We had a couple of reports of formatting difficulties and one concerning broken links. If you had those problems, click the link on the top of the page. That will take you to the web version, which should work better.

While the new format does not allow segmenting of stories, Friday will continue to offer  posts on entertainment and dining. 

Finally,  add our Email address in your address book. That should reduce chances of the file ending up in your Junk Mail file. Enjoy your week. The newsletter returns on Monday.–  Doug Rainey, Publisher

Facebook Comments
Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleClub Phred, Felix Cavaliere bring ‘Good Lovin’ and other hits to Delaware
Next articleLook out! It’s free coffee day at Wawa
Delaware Business Now
Delaware Business Now is a four-year-old, five-day-a-week newsletter and website operated by Bird Street Media LLC. Publisher and Chief Content Officer is Doug Rainey, a 30-year veteran of business journalism in the state of Delaware.  Business Now focuses on breaking business news in Delaware and immediate adjacent areas with apropriate background and perspective. Also offered exclusively in our FREE newsletter is commentary on state and regional issues. Have a complaint, question or even a compliment? Send an email to drainey@delawarebusinessnow.com. For advertising information, click on the About tab at the top of the home page Our business hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Call us at 302.753.0691.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement