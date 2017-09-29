State Treasurer’s newsletter is a must read

OUR VIEW – Dear valued reader – I had been told that the newsletter from State Treasurer Ken Simpler should be “must reading” for Delaware lawmakers. I would add the business community to that list.

Simpler’s newsletter is not the repackaged press releases we normally see from elected officials. It’s a lengthy, well-crafted view of government from someone who has not fallen in love with late-night legislative sessions and other strange traditions in Dover.

In keeping with his low-key style, Simpler does not blast out the newsletter to a big list. You can find current and past newsletters here.

In his most recent newsletter, Simpler, a Republican, explores the idea of a “grand bargain,” a bipartisan agreement that would deal with a structural budget deficit that will once again emerge in 2018.

He sees some hope in a legislation that calls for more work on the front end of the budget process as a way to deal with the chaotic process we saw at the end of June.

Our newsletter update

We are still working out a few bugs on this newsletter, but overall the response was very positive.

Despite, the importing of a mailing list, our newsletter open rates were close to previous levels.

We had a couple of reports of formatting difficulties and one concerning broken links. If you had those problems, click the link on the top of the page. That will take you to the web version, which should work better.

While the new format does not allow segmenting of stories, Friday will continue to offer posts on entertainment and dining.

Finally, add our Email address in your address book. That should reduce chances of the file ending up in your Junk Mail file. Enjoy your week. The newsletter returns on Monday.– Doug Rainey, Publisher

