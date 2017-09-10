Sculpture will honor CSC staff’s actions at World Trade Center

On Monday, Sept. 11, CSC will unveil “The Delaware Root,” from Delaware sculptor Steve Tobin at its new headquarters west of Wilmington.

The Delaware Root will be the centerpiece of the new global headquarters and a reminder of the heroic acts of CSC employees on that day.

On September 11, 2001, CSC staffescaped the 87thfloor of the South Tower of the World Trade Center. All of the company’s employees on site that morning survived the attacks, despite being on the upper floors of the doomed building.

Employees who escaped the building as well as government officials and CSC employees will be in attendance at the event that will take place at the morning ceremony.

CSC is a global incorporation and business services company that was founded in Wilmington as Delaware became the nation’s incorporation capital.

