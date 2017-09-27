A new look for our newsletter

To our valued readers,

Today marks a new chapter for the DelawareBusinessNow.com’s Email newsletter.

Over the past four and a half-years, our digital business has moved from a weekly newspaper-style format with an Email newsletter cover page to a rebranded five-day-a-week product that many tell us is a “must read.”

We have switched over to the MailChimp system. The format allows us to automate the process of assembling the five-day-a-week newsletter and reduce, if not eliminate, the age-old problem of bad links to content.

The newsletter also incorporates streamlined design principles that reduce chances of the newsletter winding up in the junk or spam Email bin.

The technology should free up more time to move content to the companion website and the newsletter.

The time is needed as the volume of business news continues to grow and legacy media outlets continue to reduce resources in this important news area.

As is true with any launch, we expect to see a few glitches. We saw an upsurge in newsletter sign-ups in the past couple of weeks and apologize for any delays that may have occurred during this transition.

Let us know your thoughts about the newsletter and any changes you would like to see. – Doug Rainey and Sharon Rainey

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Google

