Delaware auto dealer Hertrich named chairman of Breeders Cup

The Breeders’ Cup horse race series’ Board of Directors unanimously elected Delaware auto dealer Fred W. Hertrich III as Board Chairman.

Hertrich, the owner of Watercress Farm in Paris, KY., succeeds William S. (Bill) Farish, Jr. Farish will continue as a Director.

Hertrich was elected as a Member in 2014 and has chaired the board’s Sponsorship Committee and served as a member of the Audit and Finance Committee. A director since 2015, Hertrich will serve a two-year term as Chairman.

“I am indeed honored by the opportunity to serve as Chairman of the Breeders’ Cup and look forward to working with my fellow Members and Directors, and our nominators, in further strengthening our nomination and racing programs, and elevating the quality and prestige of the World Championships to new heights,” said Hertrich. “I congratulate our new Vice Chairman, Dan Pride, on his election. Finally, I especially want to thank my predecessor, Bill Farish, for his outstanding dedication, leadership and expertise in serving the Breeders’ Cup as Chairman.”

“My fellow Directors have made an outstanding choice in electing Fred Hertrich their next Chairman,” said Farish. “Fred has made significant contributions in improving and enhancing the goals of the Breeders’ Cup as a Member and Director, and I now look forward to serving him as he takes the reins of our company and our bright future ahead. I want to thank our Members, Directors, and our participating horsemen for making the past four years so special for me.”

Hertrich, born in Detroit, graduated from Bucknell University with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in 1968.

In 1975, Hertrich became the youngest Ford dealer in the United States, forming Frederick Ford Mercury in Seaford.

Today, he is the President of the Milford-based Hertrich Family of Automobile Dealerships, comprising 18 new vehicle dealerships representing 19 different franchises in Delaware, Maryland, Colorado and New Jersey. Hertrich ranks is one of 50 largest privately owned retail automobile groups in North America and employs nearly 1,000.

Over the years, Hertrich has been actively involved in both the Standardbred and Thoroughbred industries in Maryland, Delaware, and Kentucky.

