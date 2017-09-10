Evero Spezia opens in former Soffritto space near Newark

Evero Spezia Restaurant has opened at the former Soffrito location on Capitol Trail, just east of Newark.

Evero Spezia features a menu with some Italian dishes, but also has roasted chicken, rib eye steak and a crab cake sandwich on its menu. The restaurant also indicated that it offers “craft spirits.”

The restaurant site remained vacant for more than a year after the closing of Soffritto, a once popular restaurant that also had a banquet room.

The new restaurant’s name roughly translates into True Spice.

Evero Spezia enters a crowded market in the Capitol Trail/Kirkwood Highway area, with a large number of ethnic restaurants.

At the same time, it is close to areas, like Pike Creek, that do not have a large number of dining spots.

