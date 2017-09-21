Big Box Builders of Newport named authorized Nucor contractor

By
Delaware Business Now
-
0
A Nucor Building Systems building at Harvey Hanna's Twin Spans Business Park, New Castle.

Nucor Building Systems, a manufacturer of custom-engineered metal building systems announced the addition of Big Box Buildings, Newport as an authorized builder.

By partnering with Nucor Building Systems,Big Box Buildingsis now able to offer customers a wide array of building solutions that are custom designed, yet cost-effective, energy efficient, and faster to erect than conventional construction methods, a release stated.

“We are proud to welcomeBig Box Buildingsto Nucor Building Systems Authorized Builder Network,” said Bruce McCardle, district sales manager of Nucor Building Systems. “Big Box Buildings is committed to providing superior service to clients in the mid-Atlantic region and expanding their capabilities to include Nucor systems allows them access to the latest in energy efficiency, design flexibility, and structural stability.”

“We are excited to be a part of the Nucor Building family and offer advanced building system technologies, products and expertise to the local construction marketplace with an affordable pricing strategy,” said John Harvey, principal, Big Box Buildings. Big Box Buildings is a general contractor specializing in commercial buildings throughout the mid-Atlantic region.

Advertisement

Big Box Buildings is a general contractor specializing in commercial buildings throughout the mid-Atlantic region.

Big Box joins the local commercial real estate development firm Harvey, Hanna & Associates, Inc. family of businesses and will operate out of HHA’s headquarters in Newport.

Big Box Building’s initial construction project is HHA’s new 100,000 square foot industrial development at 10 Dockview Drive located within the Delaware River Industrial Park, New Castle.

Other Nucor buildings have been constructed at Harvey Hanna sites.

Construction activity at 10 Dockview Drive has started. Big Box Buildings also announced the addition of Mike Weyant as Big Box Buildings’ new construction manager.

Nucor Building Systems is a part of a large steel producer and steel products company.

Facebook Comments
Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleEconomic development partnership board members named
Next article14th Taste of Newark coming Sunday
Delaware Business Now
Delaware Business Now is a four-year-old, five-day-a-week newsletter and website operated by Bird Street Media LLC. Publisher and Chief Content Officer is Doug Rainey, a 30-year veteran of business journalism in the state of Delaware.  Business Now focuses on breaking business news in Delaware and immediate adjacent areas with apropriate background and perspective. Also offered exclusively in our FREE newsletter is commentary on state and regional issues. Have a complaint, question or even a compliment? Send an email to drainey@delawarebusinessnow.com. For advertising information, click on the About tab at the top of the home page Our business hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Call us at 302.753.0691.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement