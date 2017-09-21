Big Box Builders of Newport named authorized Nucor contractor

Nucor Building Systems, a manufacturer of custom-engineered metal building systems announced the addition of Big Box Buildings, Newport as an authorized builder.

By partnering with Nucor Building Systems,Big Box Buildingsis now able to offer customers a wide array of building solutions that are custom designed, yet cost-effective, energy efficient, and faster to erect than conventional construction methods, a release stated.

“We are proud to welcomeBig Box Buildingsto Nucor Building Systems Authorized Builder Network,” said Bruce McCardle, district sales manager of Nucor Building Systems. “Big Box Buildings is committed to providing superior service to clients in the mid-Atlantic region and expanding their capabilities to include Nucor systems allows them access to the latest in energy efficiency, design flexibility, and structural stability.”

“We are excited to be a part of the Nucor Building family and offer advanced building system technologies, products and expertise to the local construction marketplace with an affordable pricing strategy,” said John Harvey, principal, Big Box Buildings. Big Box Buildings is a general contractor specializing in commercial buildings throughout the mid-Atlantic region.

Big Box joins the local commercial real estate development firm Harvey, Hanna & Associates, Inc. family of businesses and will operate out of HHA’s headquarters in Newport.

Big Box Building’s initial construction project is HHA’s new 100,000 square foot industrial development at 10 Dockview Drive located within the Delaware River Industrial Park, New Castle.

Other Nucor buildings have been constructed at Harvey Hanna sites.

Construction activity at 10 Dockview Drive has started. Big Box Buildings also announced the addition of Mike Weyant as Big Box Buildings’ new construction manager.

Nucor Building Systems is a part of a large steel producer and steel products company.

