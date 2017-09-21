Bethany restaurant offers new fall menu items

Danio Somoza, the head chef at99 Sea Levelin Bethany Beach, has added 24 new items to a seasonally inspired lunch and dinner menus.

The restaurant is located at the Bethany Beach Ocean Suites and offers dining by the ocean.

Somoza, who was recently honored as the Top Chef of the Culinary Coast, an annual competition in the Delmarva region.

New offerings include seafood, meats, salads, soups, sandwiches, and pasta.

Ellen Rice, painter and owner of theEllen Rice Galleryin Bethany Beach, noted that the chef also pays attention to the visuals of his creations.

The menu items will be available through the fall of this year.

