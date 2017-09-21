Bethany restaurant offers new fall menu items

By
Delaware Business Now
-
0

Danio Somoza, the head chef at99 Sea Levelin Bethany Beach, has added 24 new items to a seasonally inspired lunch and dinner menus.

The restaurant is located at the Bethany Beach Ocean Suites and offers dining by the ocean.

Somoza, who was recently honored as the Top Chef of the Culinary Coast, an annual competition in the Delmarva region.

New offerings include seafood, meats, salads, soups, sandwiches, and pasta.

Ellen Rice, painter and owner of theEllen Rice Galleryin Bethany Beach, noted that the chef also pays attention to the visuals of his creations.

The menu items will be available through the fall of this year.

Delaware Business Now
Delaware Business Now is a four-year-old, five-day-a-week newsletter and website operated by Bird Street Media LLC. Publisher and Chief Content Officer is Doug Rainey, a 30-year veteran of business journalism in the state of Delaware.  Business Now focuses on breaking business news in Delaware and immediate adjacent areas with apropriate background and perspective. Also offered exclusively in our FREE newsletter is commentary on state and regional issues. Have a complaint, question or even a compliment? Send an email to drainey@delawarebusinessnow.com. For advertising information, click on the About tab at the top of the home page Our business hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Call us at 302.753.0691.

