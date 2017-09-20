Architectural Digest names Cape Henlopen state’s most beautiful public high school

Architectural Digest has named Cape Henlopen High School in Lewes as the most beautiful public high school in Delaware. The list, posted on AD’s website on September 12, names the most beautiful public high schools in every state in America. EDiS Company served as construction managers for the new school, which was designed by BSA + A also from Wilmington.

“While many high school buildings might be rather bland from a design perspective, there are others that are veritable works of art—we wouldn’t blame you for mistaking them as universities, private homes, or even castles, in some cases,” reads the article.

Completed in 2009, the new 214,000 square foot high school was designed to incorporate energy efficient materials, and natural light was instrumental to the design.

It replaced a 1970s-era building that no longer met the district’s needs. “We can’t accept ordinary,” said Brian DiSabatino, EDiS Company CEO. “Our buildings will stand for generations, so it is important that they meet the functional need of the user, and at the same time enhance the community in which they are built.”

Architectural Digest is a monthly publication featuring international design talents, homes and products, decorating ideas, culture, and travel. Their website,archdigest.com, offers original coverage of the interior design and architecture worlds.

