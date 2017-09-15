Walt’s Flavor Crisp Chicken opens location in Claymont area

Walt’s Flavor Crisp Chicken Express has opened a location in Claymont.

The business will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony at noon today and a grand opening ceremony on Saturday from 12 p.m. -5 p.m.

Patterson-Woods Commercial Properties/CORFAC International earlier announced the completion of a 1,200 square foot lease on behalf of the restaurant.

After decades in various city locations, Walt’s Flavor Crisp Chicken Express, the well-known Wilmington take out, opened a second location

in the Carpenter Plaza Shopping Center at 50 Carpenter Station Road. The well-known original location in the city became the site of a redevelopment project.

Patterson-Woods agent Tom Ryan represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Anthony Medori, of Medori Realty, represented the landlord.

Walt’s has been voted “Best of Delaware” by Delaware Today in years past. The new location offers the same menu as their 103 North Lincoln Street store in Wilmington.

