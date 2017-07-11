(Video) Metro Diner to open on July 25

Metro Diner has set a July 25 open date with a release stating that the restaurant will bring 100 jobs to the Newark area.

Applications will be accepted now through the July opening for various positions including server, host and kitchen staff. Those wishing to apply, can visitmetrodiner.com/employment, select the “Newark” location, and complete the online application.

Interested applicants can also visit the hiring site, located at the Omega Shopping Center at 4625 Ogletown-Stanton Road, south of Newark.

Candidates can apply in person, or call (302) 273-0850. A hiring office has been opened at the shopping center adjacent to the diner location.

The sign goes up at the Metro Diner, which is slated to open later this month. (Photo from Metro Diner)

The 3,450-square-foot diner is located in the Omega Shopping Center south of Newark at the former location of a Wawa store.

The restaurant will seat more than 140 and serve comfort food staples with a twist, the release stated.

Offerings include Fried Chicken and Waffles topped with a house-made strawberry butter, and the favorite Yo Hala on the Square – a stuffed challah bread French toast with a house-made strawberry and blueberry compote.

Metro will offer more of a southern touch than most diners in the area with grits and hashbrowns as sides.

Chefs prepare everything in-house, from the sauces, soups and compotes to home fries and chips, the release stated Prices are typically under $15.

Metro Diner operates more than 30 locations across the United States, with five more, including its Newark location, coming soon. According to social media posts, the diner has a number of local fans who visited locations in Florida.

Established in 1992 by the Davoli family started out with a single eatery in Jacksonville, FL. It picked up some measure of fame when it was featured in the Food Network show “Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives.

Further information is available at www.metrodiner.com

