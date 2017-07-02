Newark Morning Rotary, Courtyard welcome Mandela Washington Fellows

Newark Morning Rotary Club and Courtyard Newark at the University of Delaware welcomed this year’s Mandela Washington Fellows.

Arriving in mid-June, the University of Delaware Institute for Global Studies (IGS) is hosting 25 of Africa’s emerging civic leaders for a six-week academic and civic leadership institute, marking UD’s fourth year as a partner with the Mandela Washington Fellowship for Young African Leaders.

The International Committee of the Newark Rotary Club, led by member Joyce Henderson and Immediate Past President Robin Broomall, joined by a dozen other Rotary members and spouses, who partnered with Courtyard Newark at the University of Delaware. UD Hospitality Graduate students Rita Fearon and Lingyue Chen hosted the dinner as part of their class.

After dinner,they joined the Philly George Project on the hotel Brickyard Grille patio for music, dancing and more fellowship.

The Mandela Washington Fellowship, the flagship program of former President Barack Obama’s Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI), empowers young African leaders through academic coursework, leadership training, mentoring, networking, professional opportunities, and support for activities in their communities.

This year, UD’s 25 fellows hail from Burkina Faso, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Liberia, Madagascar, Mali, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa, Sudan, Tanzania, South Sudan, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Fellows have established records of accomplishment in promoting innovation and positive change in their organizations, institutions, communities, and countries.

“The UD institute provides a unique, cross-cultural experience for members of our campus community that also reinforces links with partners in Wilmington through our program’s community engagement efforts,” said UD President Dennis Assanis. “Government leaders from all levels from Delaware — municipal, state and federal — are very pleased with our participation in YALI and continue to be strong advocates for the fellowship.”