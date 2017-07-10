New Castle County jumps on open data bandwagon with Checkbook

County Executive Matthew Meyer today unveiled New Castle County’sOpen Checkbook(http://checkbook.nccde.org.

The open data website connects the public with detailed expenditure data across county departments and features interactive tools that allow users to browse and analyze information through maps, charts, and graphs.

State government also operates an open data site.

It provides information through a searchable database that allows users to view, sort and download information by county department, vendor, category, and fund.

“Trust in government is built on transparency,”said Meyer. “I ran for office on a commitment to making county government more transparent and the Open Checkbook delivers on that commitment. Just as you can go online and view your own personal banking expenditures, you now have that same access to expenditures made by New Castle County. I invite you to explore this site to deepen your knowledge and understanding of county government, and I encourage you to use this information to help us identify ways to provide county services more efficiently and responsively.”

Features are as follows:

The main page provides an overview of total county government spending, highlights spending by department, vendor, and category and features quick links that provide answers to common questions.

The site allows visitors to view information through a summary view that features charts and graphs and in checkbook view that presents data in spreadsheet form.

Users can drill down to view information at the individual transaction level which provides detail on vendor, amount, payment date, and fund from which each expenditure was made.

The site features a search function that provides navigation by keyword.

Every page on the site can be shared with others through built-in links to Facebook, Twitter and e-mail.

Open Checkbook is fully interactive through features that empower the public to download data to an Excel or .csv file.

Additionally, data scientists and software engineers can tap into county expenditure data through the site using Application Program Interface (API), a software tool that allows data to be easily combined with data from other sources to facilitate research and analysis.

“New Castle County’s Open Checkbook provides the community with an opportunity to see how their local government is using its resources,”said Ryan Harrington, co-organizer of Open Data Delaware. “The transition from PDFs to newer technologies will allow constituents to better search, filter, and understand data that is meaningful for their communities.”

Open Checkbookwas launched with spending for Fiscal Year 2016. Data for Fiscal Year 2017, which ended June 30, will be added by this fall and county expenditure information will be added on a quarterly basis going forward.

The Meyer administration sought guidance from good government and transparency advocatesincluding Common Cause Delaware, the Delaware Coalition for Open Government, Civic League for New Castle County and the Delaware League of Women Votersfor feedback and ideas asOpen Checkbookwas developed.

“I want to congratulate New Castle County government for making this interactive resource possible,”said John Flaherty, boardmember of the Delaware Coalition for Open Government. “This site will be a work in progress but having access to information like this was unheard of before the current administration.”

New Castle County’sOpen Checkbookis supported by software-as-a-services provider, Socrata, the leading global provider of open data and government performance management solutions.

The system operates outside the county’s payroll and other financial information systems.