Denn joins other Attorneys General in seeking curbs on illegal robocalls.

In a letter sent to the Federal Communications Commission on Monday, Delaware Attorney General Matt Denn and a bi-partisan group of 29 state attorneys general are urging the FCC to adopt rules that would allow telephone providers to blockillegal robocalls,

The FCC has requested public comment on rules that would allow providers to block several types of “spoofed” calls, in which a call appears to be coming from one number, but is actually coming from a different number. Scammers frequently use spoofed calls to hide their identity and to trick consumers into believing that their calls are legitimate.

Such calls are widespread and show up on caller ID as Middletown, Millsboro or other Delaware towns.

“Delaware consumers tell us they are inundated with these intrusive and often illegal calls, and would like a way to stop them before they ever come through,” Denn said. “The FCC’s proposed rules would help with that, and my fellow Attorneys General and I urge the FCC to adopt the rules without delay.”

Currently, regulatory roadblocks prevent telecommunications companies from blocking many illegal robocalls. If the new rules areadopted, providers would be allowed to block calls coming from invalid numbers, unallocated numbers, and numbers whose owners have requested blocking. For example, phone providers would be able to block a scammer that is using a telephone number that clearly can’t exist because it hasn’t been assigned.



As the letter points out, “legitimate businesses do not need to use any of these methods to contact consumers.”

Denn was joined on the letter by the attorneys general of Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, and Wisconsin.

For a copy of the letter is attached. For a copy of the notice of proposed rules, CLICK HERE.